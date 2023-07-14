“Emefiele Has Been Charged To Court” – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, revealed that it has charged embattled suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to court.

Recall that a Federal Capital Territory High Court had ordered the DSS to charge Emefiele to court if they have criminal allegations against him.

Hamza Muazu, the presiding judge, had asked the service to release the former CBN governor on bail if he is not taken to a competent court within one week.

Hours after the court order, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement said Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the court order.

The DSS spokesman, however, did not state the court where Emefiele was charged and did not state the allegations brought against the suspended bank chief before the undisclosed court.

READ ALSO: Emefiele Identified Traditional Rulers, Army Generals, Judges, Clerics As Alleged Accomplices In Corruption Saga – DSS Soure

“Sequel to an Abuja high court order of today, 13th July 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.

“The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation,” Afunanya said in a statement late Thursday.

“Though he (Emefiele) obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.”

The DSS assured the public of “professionalism, justice and fairness” in handling the matter and in the discharge of its duties.