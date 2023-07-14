President Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency On Food Security

As part of efforts to address challenges facing Nigerians livelihood, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in Nigeria.

Tinubu also approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.⁣

According to the Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, led this out while briefing State House correspondent on Thursday.

The directive was said to be in line with the Tinubu administration’s position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported.

“We will immediately release fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.⁣

“There will be an organic synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the use of water resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is available all years round. ⁣

“As a country, Mr. President has made it clear that we are no longer comfortable with seasonal farming. We can no longer afford to have farming downtime.” ⁣

Alake further explained that the Federal Government will partner with states to create ranches in those that are willing to avail lands.

He said the ranches will have sections dedicated as grazing reserves.

According to him, “We will establish ranches in collaboration with state government and the federal government will pay for the land.”

Alake explained that the government at the centre will activate land banks nationwide, which currently stand at 500,000 hectares mapped “to increase the availability of arable land for farming which will immediately impact food output.”⁣