EFCC Arrests 13 Chinese Nationals Over Illegal Mining Activities In Kwara

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 13 Chinese Nationals over offences bordering on illegal mining activities, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Wilson Uwuajaren, head of Media and Publicity of EFCC on Thursday.

The suspects, comprising a female and 12 males, were arrested on Wednesday 12 July at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin, following credible intelligence about their activities which included but were not limited to, illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law according to the statement.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 13 Chinese nationals for offences bordering on illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State. The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

“The suspects, which comprise of a female and 12 male, were arrested on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin following credible intelligence about their activities which included but not limited to, illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

“The suspects are Guo Ya Wang (36), Lizli Hui (42), Guo Jian Rong (36), Lizh Shen Xianian (37), Lishow Wu (26), Guo Pan (38), Lia Meiyu (53), Guo Kai Quan (36) Lin Pan (50).

“Others are Ma Jan (38), Wendy Wei Suqin (31), Li Zhinguo Wei (29) and Xie Zhinguo (53).

“Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara State revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

“Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to being workers of a Chinese Company known as W. Mining Global Service Limited situated at Olayinka in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“It was gathered that the company was using the illegally mined crude to produce marble and sell locally within Nigeria. Findings also revealed that some of the suspects working in the said company were without ‘work permit’, but only came with ‘visit permit’ from China to Abuja and travelled by road to Ilorin,” EFCC said.

The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.