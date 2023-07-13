‘Tinubu Trying To Appease Christians But Kaduna Emperor, El-Rufai Triggering Religious Bitterness’ – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, socio-political commentator, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying to accommodate and give everyone in the country a sense of belonging, especially the Christians.

The former Kaduna Central Senator, however, said Tinubu’s effort could be undermined by Nasir El-Rufai, who he described as former emperor from Kaduna State.

In an obvious reference to the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Sani said he (El-Rufai) was fanning the embers of religious bitterness despite Tinubu’s efforts to appease Christians.

According to him, Kaduna emperor wants Tinubu to run Nigeria based on malice and vindictiveness.

He further cautioned Tinubu against allowing the emperor trigger crisis in Nigeria.

“The Government of Tinubu is trying to calm and appease the Christian population in the country while the retired Kaduna Emperor is still stocking the embers of religious bitterness, hate and strife with his inflammatory utterances.

“He wants the country to be run with malice and vindictiveness against a certain section and against a certain faith as he once did during his divisive and tragic tenure in Kaduna.

“It’s left for the President to allow him to trigger a crisis, tear or incinerate the country. Nigeria is still a fragile country, we must be careful,” Sani wrote on Twitter.