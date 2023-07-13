We Are Not As Rich As You Think – Speaker Abbas Tells Nigerians

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a fake medical doctor identified as David Samuel, who claimed to be attached to the Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, in the state.

In a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu said the imposter confessed to have in possession, Degree certificate from Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and a certificate of membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) all allegedly to have been forged.

“That on 4th July 2023 at about 1700hrs, The Jigawa State Police Command in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) Jigawa State Command, acted on a tip-off and raided one pharmaceutical store quoted Shawai Medical Plus located along Mopol Base, Sabuwar Takur, Dutse metropolitan.

READ ALSO: Suspected Drug Addict Arrested For Stabbing Clergyman To Death In Lagos

According to the statement “on investigation at SCID Dutse, the forged doctor has undergone medical consultancy services, prescription of medicine, and rendering home services to unspecified victims.”

“The said impostor was arrested alongside many documents which include, a degree certificate from Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto, an NYSC certificate, a membership medical certificate (NMA), etc.” said Shiisu.

It said “when interrogated, he confessed to having forged all the manuscripts found in his possession, pointing out that he was a university dropout from Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State.”

The statement added that the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution, upon completion of a thorough investigation.