13-Year-Old Girl Running From Dog Electrocuted To Death In Lagos

A 13-year-old girl, identified as Taiye Ojo, tragically lost her life after getting electrocuted while running from a dog at her home in Makoko, a neighbourhood in Yaba, Lagos State.

The tragic death reportedly occurred on Saturday when she was startled by a dog’s barking in her residence’s compound and ran to avoid it.

According to The Punch, Taiye was heading to the toilet on the premises when the dog started barking, causing her to flee.

In her rush to escape, she accidentally came into contact with the outdoor unit of an air conditioner, leading to her electrocution.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where, sadly, she was declared dead. This incident provoked fear among her house’s residents and the neighbouring community.

The authorities at Sabo Police Station were informed about the tragic incident.

According to The Punch, Taiye was laid to rest following Islamic customs.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

A police report of the case stated, “A dog was barking at her while she was going to the toilet, and when she tried to escape from the dog, her hand mistakenly touched the window unit air conditioner which electrocuted her.”