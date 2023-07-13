NCAA Suspends Max Air’s Domestic Operations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of all Max Air Boeing 737 aircraft over unsafe occurrences.

In a letter dated July 12, 2023, and marked NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, some irregular occurrences leading to the suspension of the airline’s operation were listed.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Air Fails To Meet Conditions For NCAA’s Phase Two Certification

The letter signed by Ibrahim Dambazau, NCAA director of operations, training and licensing, on behalf of Musa Nuhu, its Director-General read;

“The authority’s action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder.

“Loss of number 1 main landing gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between take-off at Yola Airport, Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria on May 7, 2023.

“Fuel contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, registration marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the auxiliary power unit (APU) shutdown on ground at Yola Airport on July 7, 2023.

“Aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high exhaust gas temperature (EGT) indication on July 11, 2023.

“An air return by aircraft B737-300, registration marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.

“The authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of your organisation.

“The result of this audit must be found satisfactory by the authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations specifications to your organisation to further operate the aircraft type.”