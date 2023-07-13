Man Sells His Three Children For N1.5m In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a man identified as ThankGod Ekwueme for selling his three children.

The suspect, whose wife is deaf and dumb, sold the 5-year-old for N700,000, 3-year-old for N350,000 and a day old baby for N500,000.

Spokesperson of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, 2023, said the suspect, was arrested after credible information on his illegal activity.

READ ALSO: Suspected Drug Addict Arrested For Stabbing Clergyman To Death In Lagos

In an interview with journalists, Ekwueme, said he was intercepted by OSPAC in his community Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state when he was about selling his newborn baby.

The suspect disclosed that he was handed over to Elele Police Division from where he was transferred to CP Monitoring unit.

Meanwhile, the mother-in-law of Mr. Ekwueme explained to newsmen that before now, the suspect had been lying to her that her grand children died after child bearing.

She said the suspect, Ekwueme, was taking advantage of her daughter (his wife) who is deaf and dumb, to perpetrate the act of selling the wife’s children upon delivery.