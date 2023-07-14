Odumodublvck Runs For Safety, Bella Shmurda Reportedly Assaulted As Suspected Cultists Disrupt Poco Lee’s Show In Lagos (Video)

Suspected cultists have reportedly disrupted the “Homecoming” concert of Lagos State University (LASU) alumnus and popular dancer, Pascal Odinaka, better known as Poco Lee, held at the university campus on Thursday.

According to reports, the hoodlums stormed the venue of the event midway into the concert.

Pictures and videos from the event shared on social media showed that many sustained injuries from the attack.

Popular singer and LASU alumnus, Bella Shmurda was said to be one of the victims.

Although what had transpired as at the time of writing this report was yet unknown, but security could be seen moving out a slightly dazed Bella Shmurda, after he was reportedly assaulted.

Another clip which also surfaced showed ‘Declan Rice’ crooner, Odumodublvck running out after being chased by cultists in the school.

The host, Poco Lee was seen lamenting about the incident in another video.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “What’s going on? How they [guest artists] wan take come back next time?

“It’s not making sense. The whole artists I promised you, they are all here. But these guys [the hoodlums] don’t listen.”

