DSS Arrests Ikoyi Prison Boss Over Custody Of Emefiele (Video)

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the Officer in Charge (OC) of Ikoyi Prisons, Mr. Tunde Kuye, over the scuffle that ensued between the DSS and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) operatives at the Federal High Court in Lagos over the custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The Ikoyi prison official who was rough-handled and shuffled into the DSS vehicle was later released by the secret service operatives.

Recall that Emefiele was arraigned on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Justice on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety.

As Emefiele’s lawyers tried to perfect his bail conditions, a scuffle reportedly broke out between the DSS and NCS operatives, who were both vying to take custody of the embattled CBN governor.

The tussle between the two agencies continued for several minutes before the DSS operatives eventually backed down and allowed the NCS to take custody of Emefiele.

Emefiele was then taken to the NCS headquarters in Kirikiri, where he is expected to remain until his bail conditions are met.

Watch video below: