Election Report: ‘It’s Not Within Your Jurisdiction’ – INEC Reacts To LP’s ‘Ridiculous’ Call For Yakubu’s Sack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the Labour Party (LP) has no ground to call for the sack of its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

Information Nigeria reports that LP in a press conference on Thursday, asked the international community to take “punitive action” against Yakubu and other top officials of the electoral body over the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The Party said the action should come as a result of final observer group reports on the elections.

According to the Party, the election reports from observation groups was sufficient proof.

In reaction to the submission, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the “reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous.”

According to Oyekanmi, INEC accredited local and international election observers under specific rules and regulations, with which they were required to submit their reports to the Commission.

“Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe, make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates,” Oyekanmi added.