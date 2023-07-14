Kogi Guber: Court Orders Maximum Protection For SDP Candidate, Ajaka

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, ordered security agencies to provide maximum security for Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate, for the Kogi State gubernatorial election.

Information Nigeria reports that on July 11, an application for a restraining order was filed, prohibiting security agencies from arresting, inviting, detaining, or threatening the applicant’s (Ajaka) life and property, pending the outcome of the substantive suit.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling on an ex parte application, however directed the Chief of Defence Staff, Army, Navy, Department of State Services (DSS) and others to ensure Ajaka’s safety pending the outcome of the suit.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/952/2023, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Commissioner of Police (Kogi State), Director General of DSS, Director DSS (Kogi State), Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Chief of Naval Staff were listed as defendants

After reading Ajaka’s affidavit and the submission of his counsel, Sunday Aruwan, Justice Ekwo concluded that the applicant’s request was meritorious and granted as prayed.

“An order is hereby made restraining the respondents, their agents, servants and anybody acting through or under them from arresting, inviting, detaining or threatening the applicant’s life and property pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An order is hereby made compelling the 2nd – 11th respondents (respondents) to immediately provide maximum security to the applicant in Abuja FCT, Kogi State and elsewhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit,” the judge ruled.

Having adjourned the hearing to July 21, the court ordered the applicant to serve the respondents with all of the processes in this suit, as well as the order of the court.

Recall that the SDP candidate had previously petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, against Governor Bello, alleging a threat to his life and the lives of his family members.

Ajaka accused Bello of “using his executive powers” to “launch a series of violent attacks” on him, his political party, and his throngs of supporters in a petition dated July 12 and written on his behalf by his lawyer, Femi Falana.