EU’s Stance Expected After Suitcase Of Money It Gave Nigeria For 2023 Election — Shehu Sani

Socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the European Union’s (EU) report on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Recall that last week, the EU presented its report on the 2023 elections conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Union in its final report on the elections, said that its trust in INEC had been severely damaged, especially as a result of the failure to upload the result of the presidential election electronically.

The EU noted that the election exposed enduring systemic weaknesses and therefore signaled a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability.

The body also identified six areas for improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process moving forward.

However, in his reaction on Twitter, Sani opined that the Union’s report was expected considering that they contributed financially to the elections.

“Whenever the EU gives you one suitcase of money to conduct elections, know that they will give you the second suitcase containing their report.”

In September 2022, the European Union (EU) launched the sum of €39 million towards the EU-Support Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU- SDGN).