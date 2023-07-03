‘I Recieve Nothing Less Than 30 Calls Daily Seeking Help’ – Atiku’s Aide Laments Nigerians’ Hardship

Daniel Bwala, aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented the deploring cost of living in the country.

He also decried the high cost of basic necessities in the country, including food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals as well as school fees.

Disclosing this on Twitter on Sunday, Bwala said he receives no less than 30 calls from people daily asking for help.

“Nigerians are suffering; men, this is too much. High cost of everything; food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals, school fees.

“No day I get less than 30 calls, people are asking for just these simple things to survive in a nation endowed with every riches in natural and human resources. God help us,” he tweeted.