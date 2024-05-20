Imo Police Launch Manhunt For Truck Driver Who Killed 15 Persons

The Imo State Police Command, on Sunday, disclosed it has launched a manhunt for the fleeing truck driver involved in an accident that killed about 15 people and left several others injured in Owerri, the state capital.

Recall that the accident happened on Saturday night at the Imo State University (IMSU) junction after a truck ran into four shuttle buses due to a brake failure.

Henry Okoye, police spokesperson in Imo, said the operatives responded swiftly upon receiving the information about the accident.

Okoye said the command has made efforts to contact the families of the deceased, who he said have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

He added that the operatives, with the support of good-spirited individuals, took the injured victims to the hospital.

“Our preliminary investigations have revealed that the driver of the Mack truck with reg no: KWL 857 YE was heading towards the IMSU junction from Orji along Okigwe road, allegedly lost control of his vehicle, and diverted oneway, where he ran over four shuttle minibuses and some pedestrians along the road, which left many seriously injured,” the statement reads.

“Photographs and sketches of the accident scene have been taken, and the accidental vehicles have been cleared off the road for easy flow of traffic, while the corpses of the deceased victims have been deposited at the FMC mortuary for preservation.

“Efforts are in progress to contact the families of the deceased and injured victims and apprehend the driver of the truck that immediately fled the scene after the accident.”

Okoye noted that Aboki Danjuma, the commissioner of police in the state, has ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

He urged road users to always drive responsibly and check the roadworthiness of their vehicles to avoid accidents.

“We, on our part, have begun a search for the fleeing driver who is currently at large. We promise to apprehend him sooner than later,” he added.