‘False and Misleading’ – Ortom Denies Being Nominated For Ministerial Appointment

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has debunked social media reports that stated that he has been nominated for ministerial appointment by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

Information Nigeria reports that social media reports and rumours alleged the former governor had been nominated for the appointment while several of his political associates and supporters took to their social media handles to congratulate him on Thursday.

However, in a statement issued on Friday in Makurdi by his media aide, Terver Akase, Ortom debunked the rumour describing it as false and misleading.

READ ALSO: Gov. Alia Tarnishing My Image, Now Judge Of His Own Case – Ortom

“The attention of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to the speculation on social media that he has been nominated for a ministerial appointment.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the report as it is false and misleading.

“Chief Ortom deeply appreciates those who have taken time to call and verify the information,” the statement read.