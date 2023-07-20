Fuel Hike: We Can’t Go Back To Subsidy Regime, Be Patient With Tinubu, No Pain No Gain — Bayo Onanuga

Director, Media and Publicity of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, has called on Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration following the recent hike in fuel price.

Following the widespread anger occasioned by the increase, Onanuga via twitter admitted that everyone, including those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) feels the heat arising from the petrol subsidy removal.

Onanuga urged Nigerians, particularly those destructively criticizing the President, to stop and wait for the palliative that would mitigate the subsidy effect.

The APC chieftain however ruled out the possibility of returning the suspended fuel subsidy regime, describing it as fraudulent.

READ ALSO: N617 Per Litre Unacceptable, Fuel Shouldn’t Be Over N150 – PDP Slams APC As ‘Insensitive’

“In this season of high fuel price, I want to plead with our people to exercise some patience. We are all jointly experiencing the pain. All those intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Tinubu should stop.

“Let’s await the palliatives as his government has promised. Let’s await the palliatives that will flow from each state as more money is channeled to them from the subsidy savings.

“We cannot go back to the hyper fraudulent subsidy regime where we were spending more money on petrol than on roads, education and health.

“My people, patience, patience please. I beg you all. No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains. Our country under Tinubu’s watch shall certainly excel,” he tweeted.