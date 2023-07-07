Gov Kefas Declares Free Education In Taraba

To cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in Taraba State, Governor Agbu Kefas, has declared free education in all state government primary and secondary schools, effective from next academic session.

Kefas disclosed this on Friday while on an assessment tour of primary and secondary schools in Wukari, his home town, Wukari Local Government Area.

According to the Governor, his administration would immediately embark on massive renovation of most of the schools to make them meet the demands of modern day education.

READ ALSO: Taraba Gov. Sacks 16 Local Govt Chairmen Days After Inauguration

“Let me announce to you that by next academic session, the state government will take responsibility of the school fees and all of you will attend school free of charge.

“We will continue to support you to have access to qualitative education for brighter future of our state,” he said.

On his part, Zonal Director of Education, Daniel Nuhu, commended Kefas for making out time to personally assess the condition of public schools in the State.

Nuhu noted that the free education and renovation of primary and secondary schools would go a long way in turning around the fortunes of the less privileged in the State.

Recently, Kefas declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education and slashed the school fees of Taraba University and that of College of Nursing and Midwifery Jalingo by 50 percent.