Group Slams ‘Clueless’ Kano Govt Over Criticism Of Tinubu’s Palliative Plan, Says State Should Develop Coop. Societies

The Association for the Welfare of Poor and Vulnerable Nigerians (AWPON) has criticized Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State over his recent condemnation of Federal Government’s palliative plan.

The association claims that the State Government’s attempt to discredit the policy is “unbecoming” and “aimed at pitching the public against the government.”

AWPON however called on the State to focus on developing the cooperative societies in the State instead of attacking the Federal Government.

Recall that during a meeting with representatives of the Kano Cooperative Society at the Government House, the Governor, through his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, lamented the palliative distribution plan was heavily biased.

According to Gwarzo, Lagos State will receive 47 percent of the allocation, followed by the South-South Zone (17 percent), with the remaining regions receiving much lower percentages.

However, in a statement issued by the association in Abuja and signed by the National Coordinator, Sambo Dogo, the move is “unbecoming of a state government like Kano.”

“Since the meeting between Deputy Governor and Cooperative Societies was part of the activities to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives, the Deputy Governor should be occupied with state plan for the development of Cooperative Societies, NOT ATTACKING FEDERAL GOVERNMENT POLICY OF CUSHIONING THE EFFECT OF OIL SUBSIDY REMOVAL.

“When we read the press statement issued by the Press Secretary of the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Shuaibu, on Friday, that, the distribution formula was ‘unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal,’ we were shocked that Kano state government is faulting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s action as ‘illegal and unconstitutional.’

“The state government’s call on the relevant authorities and members of the National Assembly to rectify the situation and take appropriate action against those responsible proves to all that Kano state government under Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf does not even understand how government works. Ours is to pray for the people of Kano state to be saved from this inept and clueless leadership,” the group stated.