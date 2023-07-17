How Govt. Can End South East Sit-At-Home – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has proffered a solution to the worsening insecurity in the South-East region engendered by the sit-at-home order.

Recall that Finland-based factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has been declaring series of sit-at-home in protest of the continued incarceration of the leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking on the development and how to tackle the effects of the sit-at-home order on socio-economic activities, Sani asked the Federal Government and Governors in the region to resort to financial inducement.

The socio-political commentator suggested that since the sit-at-home is usually observed on Mondays, the government should start sharing N50,000 palliatives to South-East residents in market places every Monday in order to make them come out.

“Share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end sit-at-home,” the former lawmaker wrote via Twitter on Sunday.

Recall also that to address the crisis in region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency

The Igbo cultural organization said “A desperate moment needs desperate action. We want to warn again that Ohanaeze will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to destroy economic activities in the Southeast.

“If possible, where this sit-at-home is happening should be declared a state of emergency. This is what Tinubu would do that will make the Southeast governors sit up and find a lasting solution to the problem”