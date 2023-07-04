Many Feared Trapped As Building Under Construction Collapses In Abuja

A four-storey building still under construction in Dape, Lifecamp, Abuja has reportedly collapsed leaving many trapped under the rubble.

According to Punch report, the incident occurred at about 4 pm while workers were on the construction site in the swampy Dape Area near the Berger Clinic.

Officials of the FCT Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Agency are reportedly at the site of the collapse to rescue victims from the collapsed building.

Report also have it that no fewer than 20 persons are currently trapped in the four-storey building that had an underground facility.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that The building was intended for hotel accommodation, gave way unexpectedly, trapping several workers who were on-site at the time of the collapse.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH said rescue operations were still ongoing and could not yet confirm any casualties from the incident.

The case of building collapse has become a trending issue, as more than three houses under construction have reportedly claimed many lives while others are still battling to survive the horrible incident.

See photos