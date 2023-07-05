‘Nigeria Undertaking Reforms, We’re On Right Track’ — Tinubu Assures

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that his administration is on the pathway to success despite the challenges the country is faced with.

While receiving the officials of Bank of America at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, the President told the bank officials that his administration is committed to implementing reforms that would spur sustainable growth and development of the country.

Tinubu who sought the support and partnership of the bank’s management for the mutual benefit of the country and the financial institution said: “We believe we are on the right track so far. We believe we need all the help we can get.”

He added that governance and development issues bedevilling the country cannot be addressed without fiscal and institutional reforms.

According to him, Nigeria cannot address the development issues alone without the help of willing partners and institutions.

“The 21st-century actions on climate change, finance and innovation are intertwined. Having a good platform and believing in innovation will help in undertaking reforms and tackling the issues.

“This is the largest economy and democracy in Africa and if we cannot do it, nobody will do it for us,” Tinubu was quoted in a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.