Ex Gov. Ganduje’s Works, Infrastructure Commissioner Arrested Over Alleged N1bn Fraud

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested Idris Saleh Wada, former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, during the administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of the State.

Idris Saleh, according to Daily Trust, was nabbed alongside five others alleged to be involved in N1 billion fraud.

According to reports, the N1 billion was meant for the rehabilitation of 30 roads and drainages within the Kano metropolis.

However, the projects for which the fund was allocated were not executed, but the money for the projects was withdrawn in three portions and paid into three companies’ accounts in April.

The Chairman of PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji, on Tuesday, said the contracts and the release of the funds by the previous regime, were done in contravention of the extant laws in the state.

According to him, the beneficiary companies under investigation are North Stone Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Arfat Multiresources Limited and 1st Step Construction Limited.

The commission further alleged that some city roads earlier marked for renovations were left untouched despite the release of funds for the projects.

According to the agency, the funds for the projects were hastily released in April this year after the then-ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the governorship election to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

Magaji said, “Yes, I can confirm that the former commissioner for works and four state civil servants are in our custody. They were arrested on allegations of laundering public funds on April 3, 2023. The money was syphoned through three companies, according to preliminary investigation.

“Besides the former commissioner, we’ve also invited one Permanent Secretary and four directors in the Kano State civil service.

“So far, the civil servants in our custody have voluntarily confessed that they carried out transfers of money into the three company accounts in clear violation of procurement laws. However, they’ve also explained that they merely followed orders to protect their jobs.

“Therefore, we invited the former Works commissioner following his documentary instructions to his subordinates to wire the accounts of the three companies with N1 billion.

“The money was to purportedly cover the rehabilitation of about 30 roads, including Lodge Road. But not even a shovel was taken to the site as we speak.

“In a classical display of recklessness, the former commissioner instructed the officers under him to make payments to those accounts without recourse to procurement procedures. Bizarrely, the accounts were credited one month before a certificate of no objection was issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).”

“After the fraudulent transfer of the money on April 3, they now notified the BPP on April 17; surprisingly a certificate of no objection was issued for the commencement of projects on May 10, that’s one month after the money was syphoned,” Magaji added.

Meanwhile the Kano State government on Tuesday arraigned Saleh at the state’s Chief Magistrate Court.

The prosecution counsel, Salisu Tahir, Assistant Director PCACC, alleged that the defendant released N1 billion to Arafat Construction Company, No Stone Construction Company, and Multi Resources to rehabilitate 30 roads in the metropolis that were not carried out.

Tahir filed an exparte motion pursuant to the provisions of Section 295(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2019 and urged the court to remand the defendant to PCACC custody for 14 days to enable them to complete the investigation.

The counsel said: “The defendant has a case to answer in the N1 billion belonging to the Kano State government.

“The exparte application is supported by seven paragraphs deposed by one Inspector Sa’id Ilu, attached with six voucher exhibits.”

He urged the court to grant the application to enable the agency to file a proper charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 26 of PCACC 2010 as amended and Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mustapha Idris, the defense counsel, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail pursuant to sections 35(6) and 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The defendant is presumed innocent and the offence is bailable pursuant to Section 168 and 172 of ACJL Kano State 2019 and order 5 rule 1 and 3 of ACJL rules 2023,” he stated.

Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir however ordered that the defendant be remanded in PCACC custody for 12 days pending a ruling in his bail application.

He adjourned the case till July 14.