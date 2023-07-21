‘Nigerians Will Take To The Steets In Joy When Tribunal Invalidates Tinubu’s Election’ — PDP Boasts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says if Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration as President is nullified, Nigerians will rejoice.

Pedro Obaseki, Director of Strategy and Research of the defunct PDP Presidential Campaign Council who disclosed this ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement, expressed confidence in the judiciary’s ability to deliver a fair judgement that will be acceptable to the parties involved.

He furthered that because of the mounting evidence in their possession, the judges would muster courage to address the issues raised, adding that the country’s image is at stake, which he stated, the judges would not take lightly.

The lawyer also specifically mentioned the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) petition seeking to overturn Tinubu and Kashim Shettima’s victory, noting that the “issue of eligibility is key.”

“There is still a watershed moment and that moment might just be provided by the Allied Peoples Movement petition in this election. That does not in any way discontinue the other mounting evidence.

“We were here when the election took place, we were here when the election was declared and we are still waiting for those that want to celebrate, they have not celebrated.

“You may be shocked that immediately there is a judgment that does not validate the supposed election of President Tinubu, people will run into the streets to celebrate; that is the truth,” he said.

Information Nigeria reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in reaction, claimed that the PDP was hallucinating adding that Tinubu has the mandate of Nigerians and will function in that capacity as required by the Constitution.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said: “The PDP or whoever that is thinking that the election of President Tinubu would be nullified is only hallucinating.

“The president won the election clear and clean and the opposition has no evidence against him.”