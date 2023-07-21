Basketmouth: I’m Happy To Give Boring People Something To Discuss’ – AY Replies Critics

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun, fondly called AY, has reacted to critics of his latest interview with Talk Show host, Teju Oyelakin.

Information Nigeria reports that AY and his colleague, Basketmouth have been on the trend list over their lingering feud.

The comedian had in his latest interview on Thursday, said he is done making efforts towards reconciling with Basketmouth.

Following the interview’s backlash, AY in a post via Instagram gave a shout out to ‘social media magicians’ and expressed his happiness to give them something to talk about.

Describing the interview as honest and innocent, he said: “Intelligence is analyzing things as they are. Imagination is conceiving them as they could be. Morality is conceiving them as they should be. Magic is making them occur the way you conceive them for your needed trend.

“Shout out to all social media magicians. I’m happy to give boring people something to discuss over an honest and innocent interview with @tejubabyfaceoyelakin.”