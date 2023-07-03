NSA Ribadu, Service Chiefs Meet Tinubu Behind Closed Door In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the service chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the meeting was the first of such since President Tinubu approved the appointment of the new security chiefs almost two weeks ago.

In attendance at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; and the Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was also present at the security meeting.

Recall that President Tinubu had on June 19 removed all the service chiefs he met in office exactly three weeks after his inauguration and appointed new ones whom he directed to resume with immediate effect.

The move by the President followed persistent calls by civil society organisations that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have been waiting for the President to fulfill his promise over insecurity challenge facing the country.

