President Tinubu To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm Today

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast today at 7 pm.

This was made known on Monday morning via a statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special duties, Communications and Strategy.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7 pm.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

This is coming amid the nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress which commenced today, as well as the recent coup in neighbouring Niger Republic.