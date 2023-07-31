‘Hardship Not An Excuse’ – Adamawa Deputy Gov. Reveals How State Govt. Warehouses Were Looted

Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta of Adamawa State, has shed more light on the invasion of warehouses in the North-East State.

Information Nigeria had reported how hoodlums and youths broke into the warehouses and private stores in Yola, the state capital, on Sunday afternoon and carted away food and non-food items kept in the facilities

Following the loot and social unrest, Governor Ahmadu Finitiri declared a 24-hour curfew.

Farauta, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said the looters did break into the storage facilities through the main entrance.

According to her, holes were drilled into the the walls of the warehouses to gain access into them.

“Two warehouses were attacked in Yola, the state capital, while one was attacked in Numan Local Government Area.

“The NEMA stores and state government warehouse attacked in Yola are within the same axis.

“They drilled holes in the wall of the warehouses, they didn’t break the doors.”

She further dismissed assertions that the warehouses were looted as a result of the hunger in the land, adding, “hardship in Adamawa is not an exception.

“There is hunger all over the country. It’s a general hardship on citizens of Nigeria.”

The Deputy also dismissed the claim that the foodstuff looted were items the government ordered to be distributed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The palliatives ordered by the state government, she said, were yet to arrive, adding that the government had made arrangements to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal even before the attacks.

She hinted that the curfew could be lifted soon, and that there would be its total review on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the police in the state say 25 persons have been arrested in connection with the invasion and looting of the warehouses.