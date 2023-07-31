Lagos Discovers Six Cases Of Anthrax In Agege, Lagos Island

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that six animals in the State have contracted the anthrax disease.

Olatokunbo Emokpae, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.

Emokpae told News Agency of Nigeria that the animals have been confiscated, burnt and buried, to prevent the spread of the disease.

She said no case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of anthrax disease in Lagos.

The secretary added that human and animal surveillance have been stepped up and free vaccination has been intensified.

“Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation.

‘“Please report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Director of Veterinary Services via telephone on 08023427594, 08180703010 or contact the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244,” the statement read.

Anthrax is an infection caused by the spore-forming bacteria, Bacillus anthracis. It typically affects ruminants such as cows, sheep, and goats.

It is a zoonotic disease — transmissible from contaminated animals to humans.

Humans can get infected if they handle or are involved in the slaughter of a sick animal, or are in contact with contaminated animal products.