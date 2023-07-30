Tacha Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree From American University

Popular Nigerian BBNaija Star and influencer, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has been conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by an American university.

The former Big Brother Housemate took to her Twitter page on Saturday to share the good news with her fans.

She further revealed that she received an honorary doctorate which she tagged ‘particularly special’.

She wrote: “It’s such an honour to receive this honorary DOCTORATE. This is particularly special

“A huge thank you to Titans and My Team for all your love & support over the years. We’ve got lots more work to do!!! Dr. Tacha.”

See post below: