Senate Moves To Discourage NLC Strike, Says Action’ll Cripple Nigeria

The 10th Senate has resolved to meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to shelve their impending strike on the petrol subsidy removal and continue negotiations with the Federal Government.

Recall that last Wednesday, the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

The Union also directed all its affiliates and State councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests.

The strike and protest is however expected to commence on August 2 if the government failed to hearken to the demands of labour.

Kawu Suleiman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (Kano), sponsoring a motion titled “Urgent need to avert the intending strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress”, expressed worry that the strike would cripple the country.

According to him, the action could heat up the polity if allowed to take place, noting that the gains from the strike are far below the costs to either of the parties in the conflict.

The senator furthered that the planned strike by the NLC could plunge Nigeria into deeper economic woes, dislocate businesses, hunger, and frustration.

More hardship, he said, would lead to unquantifiable financial losses and reduce Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Kano lawmaker said the strike and the mass protests would create a bad reputation for the Nigerian economy and would discourage foreigners from coming to do business or study in the country.

Suleiman also said there would be chances of an increase in crime rate and social vices, like armed robbery, oil bunkering, prostitution, and cyber scams.

However, following the support of Senators on the motion, they resolved to mandate its leadership to interface between the NLC and the FG to avert the intending strike.