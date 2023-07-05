Soldiers Swap Guns For Brooms In Community Clean-Up In Ogun

Instead of guns and ammunitions, Soldiers from the Nigerian Army‘s 35 Artillery Brigade in Alamala, took part in a clean-up initiative on Tuesday, along Lafenwa –Rounder road in the Abeokuta North area of Ogun State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the soldiers were spotted with shovels, rakes, and head pans, along with some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), cleared litter and filled potholes with stones.

This is following an initiative of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), a time when the army give back to the society and seeks to connect with local communities.

The Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Muhammed Aminu revealed that the event was not only about celebrating the army but also about giving back to the community.

READ MORE: June 12: Soldiers Perform Kizz Daniel’s Song ‘Buga’ In Abuja (Video)

In a statement delivered by Garrison Commander Col. Legborsi Nule, Aminu said, “We use the celebration to reach out to our immediate environment, our host communities to render services to them so that they will understand that the Nigerian army is not all about fighting war and battles but also to offer services and utilities.

“We are here today to do part of that which is offering services to the community. Over the years, there has been a gap between the army and its immediate environment but when we do activities like this, it is a message to the people that we are part of the government to build the society and let people know that we are here as part of them, we are here as brothers and sisters.”

Aminu stated that NADCEL was also an opportunity to remember the personnel that had paid the supreme sacrifice in the cause of their duty.