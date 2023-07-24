‘We Can’t Fuel Our Patrol Vehicles Anymore’ – FCT Police Laments Fuel Price Hike

Haruna Garba, the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police has lamented the non-availability of fuel for their patrol vehicles as one of the biggest challenge confronting the force.

The CP explained that the FCT Administration (FCTA) gifted the command well-equipped patrol vans in 2022 but fueling the vehicles was part of the challenges the command was facing.

Garba also decried inadequate manpower and logistics, ranging from drivers, and vehicles to combat crime in the nation’s capital as major challenges facing the command.

He stated this when he received the AIG, Zone 7, Adebowale Williams, who was on a familiarization visit to the FCT Police Command in Abuja.

In his response, AIG Williams said: “We have a new government in place making efforts to improve the security and welfare of Nigerians. We must play our role in securing low crime and respect for the rights of Nigerians.

“Be disciplined and support citizens so that information can flow seamlessly for us to work with less stress. Support the efforts of the IGP at repositioning the NPF.

“All these efforts would endear us to the citizens and would encourage citizens to volunteer information to prevent crime easily and in the apprehension of criminals.”