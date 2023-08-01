2023 WWC: Super Falcons To Pocket $1,380,000 For Reaching Round Of 16

The Super Falcons squad will pocket the total sum of $1,380,000 as prize money from world body FIFA for the biggest edition of the tournament, following their progression to the round of 16 at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Monday.

Recall that at the commencement of the 2023 Women’s World Cup which was expanded from 24 teams to a record 32 teams by FIFA, the world football governing body confirmed that the compensation for the players have also been increased.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in the 2019 edition of the World Cup which was held in France, FIFA paid the sum of $30 million as prize money for the teams that participated in the tournament.

However, in 2023, President Gianni Infantino approved that the prize money should be increased to $110 million.

Meanwhile, each player that makes it to the group stage of the competition is entitled to $30 million and the players whose teams make it to the round of 16 would get an additional $30 million each.

Fortunately for the Super Falcons, their 0-0 draw with reigning Olympics champions, Canada, their 3-2 win against the co-hosts Australia, and their 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland helped them to finish second in Group B.That spot has automatically qualified them for round 16 where they will earn an additional $30,000 each.

READ MORE: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Draw Defiant Ireland, Advance To Round Of 16

This means that all the Super Falcons players have earned $60,000 each which is equivalent to N46.2 million based on Monday’s exchange rate.

They will keep earning an additional $30,000 as they progress in the competition which means that they will earn a whopping $165,000 each if they make it to the semi-finals.

And if they manage to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup, each member of the Super Falcons squad will go home with a whopping $270,000 as prize money. If they finish second, they will earn $195,000, and if they finish third, they will earn $180,000 each.