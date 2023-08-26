‘APC Sponsoring Apapa, Others To Cause Internal Crisis’ – Labour Party Alleges

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the internal crisis in the opposition party.

It was gathered that the LP National Secretary, Malam Umar Farouk, led this out on Friday at a press conference held at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

Farouk alleged that APC has been sponsoring the Lamidi Apapa-led faction and other members to destabilise the party, which has changed the political landscape in the country.

He added that the ruling party has deployed all manner of strategies to stifle the LP in order to ensure a subjugation of its chances in the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

READ MORE: Appeal Court Sacks Abure, Confirms Apapa As LP National Chairman

He said: “As you already know, the party surprised many Nigerians with the huge success it achieved during the last general election. The party became a household name, all to the envy of the older political parties. You also know how the ruling party, forced itself into power at the expense of the Labour Party and the entire Nigerians.

“We are still in the tribunal challenging both the process and outcome of the presidential election. In order to ensure a subjugation of the Labour Party, the ruling party has deployed all manner of strategies to stifle the party, part of which was to sponsor insurrection amongst some suspended former members of the party, Lamidi Apapa and a few others.

“Their assignment was to ensure that no progress is achieved in the party. The heavily funded dissidents have tried to mislead the courts and some sections of the media to harass the party leadership, but all have failed. Only recently, the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of Labour Party (LP).”