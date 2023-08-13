“Declare State Of Emergency On Health Sector” – NMA Tells FG

The NMA also called for the allocation of at least 15 per cent of the national budget to health as stipulated in the Abuja Declaration, saying such “will be an initial step to show commitment to the growth of the health sector on the part of all tiers of government”.

These were contained in the communique at the end of the 26th Annual General Meeting of NMA Ekiti, with the theme, “Medical legislation: The need for inclusiveness in achieving stability in the Health industry”, made available in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

READ ALSO: NMA Threatens National Action If Abducted Cross River Doctor Is Not Released

In the communique signed by NMA State Chairman, Dr. Babatunde Rosiji, and Secretary, Dr. Moses Dada, the doctors charged President Bola Tinubu not to hesitate to take tough decisions to help him “jumpstart our ailing health sector”.

They stated, “The government is urged to declare a state of emergency on health and do the needful by providing a conducive environment which is good enough to endear our health professionals and retain them in the country.

“If nothing deliberate is done to rescue the health sector, native doctors will soon start running our hospitals. The neglect of the health sector is already leading to the proliferation of quacks who are now brazenly parading themselves as doctors and even conducting graduations to induct their apprentices to the medical professions.”

The AGM called on the Federal Government to urgently address the rising cost of drugs and medical consumables “to prevent the cost of health services from becoming so prohibitive to the point of driving patients away from our hospitals.

“All efforts must be made to ensure universal coverage of citizens under the National Health Insurance Act. Efforts must also be made by the NHIA to review the drug tariff currently being operated to reflect current economic realities.”