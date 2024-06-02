WAEC To Go Ahead With Exam Despite NLC Strike

The West Africa Examination Council has insisted that its academic activities will continue despite the nationwide strike proposed by the labour union.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, vowed to shutdown the country over minimum wage dispute with federal government.

The union insisted that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration must consider its proposed N494,000 wage, but the FG only willing to pay N60,000.

Reacting to the proposed nationwide strike which is set to commence tomorrow, WAEC, in a statement released to the public on Saturday, by its Branch Controller, Ekiti State, Mrs T.A.Y. Lawson, noted that the industrial action will not affect the examination in the state.

Mrs. Lawson added that despite the fact that the union will be expressing their displeasure over the state of the nation, Nigerian students must not be at the receiving end.

She insisted that candidates in Nigeria must join other West African countries to write the exam.

The statement reads: “The attention of Management has been drawn to a notice of the Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC effective, Monday, 3rd June 2024.

“Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled.”

“In as much as we share the concerns of the unions and the generality of Nigerians, the WASSCE SC is going on across the member Countries of WAEC and the Nigerian Child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exam.

“For the aforesaid reason, WAEC will conduct the exam and School Principals, supervisors, parents and the general public should please take note and make adequate arrangements for their candidates to sit the exam.

“Kindly be guided accordingly.”