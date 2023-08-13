Two persons have been confirmed dead while one sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident, in Akwa Ibom State.

The accident reportedly occurred on Sunday, at about 12pm along Eket-Oron road in the state.

The Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Matthew Olonisaye, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Paul James.

Olonisaye said two vehicles were involved, a Mitsubishi Bus (L300) with registration number JJJ24XB and a Hyundai Accent with registration number JJJ773FQ.

According to him, the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary while one who sustained injury has been rushed to the medical facility for treatment.

The sector commander blamed the cause of the incident on overspeeding, adding that it should have been avoided.

“A Fatal Crash occurred on Sunday 13th August 2023 along Eket-Oron road at about 1200hrs, involving a Mitsubishi Bus (L300) with registration number JJJ24XB and a Hyundai Accent with registration number JJJ773FQ. Two out of the Three Male Adults involved were confirmed dead while One sustained injury.

“FRSC operatives who arrived at the crash scene, having received a report of the incident, mobilised and moved the injured to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention while the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“It was gathered, upon enquiry, that the causal factors to the Crash were Speeding and Route Violation according to eyewitnesses. After the immediate evacuation of the victims to the hospital, the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic.”

He warned road users against such actions that could undermine the safety of the road users as any life lost can not be recovered and reiterated the need for safety consciousness among drivers and advised them against excessive speeding, distracted driving, nighttime travel, drunk driving, lack of adherence to traffic Signs among others.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the Sector commander, wished the injured quick recovery and enjoined all road users to strictly adhere to all rules guiding road usage to avoid loss of lives and properties on our roads.