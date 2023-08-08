El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi’s Confirmation Awaiting Clearance As Senate Confirms 45 Nominees

The Senate late Monday evening confirmed 45 ministerial nominees out of 48 forwarded to it for confirmation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in three batches.

Information understands that three of the nominees were, however, not confirmed over security concerns.

They are Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna State, Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State.

Having spent a whole week screening the 48 nominees starting from Monday, July 31, 2023 up till this Monday, August 7, 2023, they were confirmed Ministers except the trio– El-Rufai, Okotete and Danladi, whom according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio were awaiting “security clearance.”

See full list of below:

1. Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo

2. Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri

3. Cross River: Betta Edu

4 Cross River: John Owan Enoh

5. Delta: Stella Okotete (unconfirmed)

6 . Delta: Festus Keyamo

7. Edo: Abubakar Momoh

8. Rivers: Nyesom Wike

9. Adamawa: Tahir Mamman

10. Bauchi: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

11. Bauchi: Ali Pate

12. Borno: Abubakar Kyari

13. Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu

14. Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu

15. Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam

16. Taraba: Sani A Danladi (unconfirmed)

17. Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru

18. Kaduna: Nasir El-Rufai (unconfirmed)

19. Kano: Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

20. Kano: Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

21. Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa

22. Katsina: Hannatu Musawa

23. Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu

24. Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu

25. Sokoto: Bello M Goronyo

26. Zamfara: Bello Matawwalle

27. Abia: Nkiru Onyejiocha

28. Anambra: Uju Ohaneye

29. Ebonyi: David Umahi

30. Enugu: Uche Nnaji

31. Imo: Doris Uzoka

32. Ekiti: Dele Alake

33. Lagos: Tunji Alausa

34. Lagos: Lola Ade John

35. Ogun: Ishak Salako

36. Ogun: Bosun Tijani

37. Ogun: Olawale Edun

38. Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

39. Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola

40. Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu

41. Benue: Joseph Utsev

42. FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

43. Kogi: Shaibu Abubakar Audu

44. Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi, SAN

45. Nasarawa: Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

46. Niger: Mohammed Idris

47. Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

48. Plateau: Simon Bako Lalong