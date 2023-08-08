El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi’s Confirmation Awaiting Clearance As Senate Confirms 45 Nominees

The Senate late Monday evening confirmed 45 ministerial nominees out of 48 forwarded to it for confirmation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in three batches.
Information understands that three of the nominees were, however, not confirmed over security concerns.
They are Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna State, Stella Okotete from Delta State and Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State.
Having spent a whole week screening the 48 nominees starting from Monday, July 31, 2023 up till this Monday, August 7, 2023, they were confirmed Ministers except the trio– El-Rufai, Okotete and Danladi, whom according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio were awaiting “security clearance.”
See full list of below:
1. Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo
2. Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri
3. Cross River: Betta Edu
4 Cross River: John Owan Enoh
5. Delta: Stella Okotete (unconfirmed)
6 . Delta: Festus Keyamo
7. Edo: Abubakar Momoh
8. Rivers: Nyesom Wike
9. Adamawa: Tahir Mamman
10. Bauchi: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
11. Bauchi: Ali Pate
12. Borno: Abubakar Kyari
13. Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu
14. Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu
15. Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam
16. Taraba: Sani A Danladi (unconfirmed)
17. Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru
18. Kaduna: Nasir El-Rufai (unconfirmed)
19. Kano: Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure
20. Kano: Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo
21. Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa
22. Katsina: Hannatu Musawa
23. Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu
24. Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu
25. Sokoto: Bello M Goronyo
26. Zamfara: Bello Matawwalle
27. Abia: Nkiru Onyejiocha
28. Anambra: Uju Ohaneye
29. Ebonyi: David Umahi
30. Enugu: Uche Nnaji
31. Imo: Doris Uzoka
32. Ekiti: Dele Alake
33. Lagos: Tunji Alausa
34. Lagos: Lola Ade John
35. Ogun: Ishak Salako
36. Ogun: Bosun Tijani
37. Ogun: Olawale Edun
38. Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
39. Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola
40. Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu
41. Benue: Joseph Utsev
42. FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo
43. Kogi: Shaibu Abubakar Audu
44. Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi, SAN
45. Nasarawa: Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
46. Niger: Mohammed Idris
47. Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
48. Plateau: Simon Bako Lalong