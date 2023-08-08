Islamic Scholar, Wife, 4 Others Arrested In Lagos For Allegedly Hypnotizing, Duping US-Based Man Of N105m

Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun State have arrested a popular Ikorodu-based Islamic scholar, Alhaji Afeez Uthman for allegedly hypnotizing and duping a US-based man of over N105 million.

The Islamic scholar was arrested alongside his wife, Alhaja Mushirafat Kikelomo, a herbalist and three other accomplices, who allegedly took part in the fraud.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Monday, August 7, 2023, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, Muhammed Ali, said the alfa also abducted his victim’s wife and children and kept them in his house for about thirteen years.

“On July 17, 2023, Mr Animashaun Oluwasegun also known as Afeez Uthman brought a petition of Criminal conspiracy, compelling action by intimidation obtaining by false pretence, threat to kill, suspected ritualist, stealing, criminal charms and conducted to cause to breach of peace against one Alhaji Afeez Uthman Imole Ayo and Alhaja Mushirafat Kekelomo Salaam, Saheed Ajayi Uthma Temidayo Rashmon and others at large,” Ali stated.

“Based on the petition, the Assistant Inspector General of Police detailed detectives from the Zonal Anti-Piracy Unit who immediately swung into action and got the suspects arrested namely (1) Alh. Afeez Uthman Imoleayo, (2) Mr. Ramon Temidayo Uthman (3) Saidi Ajayi (4) Alhaja Monsurat Salami (5) Kikelomo ‘f’ and others who are still at large who conspired, abducted the complainant’s wife and children through which the total sum of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (105,000,000.00) was obtained with a written threat to kill the complainant and his family members.

“The principal suspects, Alh. Afeez Uthman Imoleayo and his cronies also falsified the complainant’s children’s birth certificates and also compelled the complainant to relinquish all his properties to him,” the AIG added.

“Consequently, when the principal suspect, Alh. Afeez Uthman Imoleayo was interrogated, he admitted the allegations against him for obtaining the alleged sum of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (N105,000,000.00,”

He also converted Model 2004 Chevrolet Rain Blazer SUV valued $9,700 USD equivalent to Five Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N5,600,000.00) and abducted the complainant’s wife and three children for twelve years, changed their vital documents such as birth certificates etcetera belonging to the complainant in connivance with his wife Alhaja Kikelomo and one Saidi Ajayi, his driver.

“The modus operandi of the suspect is by pretending to be a prayer partner with his victims as he is a strong member of an Islamic society called Ansarullai Youth at Ikorodu, Lagos.

“He uses spiritual concoction to bath and drink with the pretence that it will pave the way for his victims, and also make them take an oath that they should not disclose to anyone.

“In the interim, investigation is still ongoing, suspects will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction, at the end of investigation, please.”

The 43-year-old Islamic scholar, however, denied the allegation levied against him, claiming that the victim voluntarily donated the said money for his religious activities.

“I did not force him (the prosecutor) to give me the money”.

He also admitted that the victim changed the name on all his family’s vital documents to his but denied forcing the US-based man to do so.

“I was not happy when he changed the names on his property as well as the surname of his children and wife to my name,” the alfa said.