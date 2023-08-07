Shetty: ‘We Need Someone With Integrity To Represent Kano, Tinubu Had No Idea How She Was Nominated’ — Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it was a mystery to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu how Shetty Maryam made his ministerial list.

According to the former Kano State Governor, Shetty was dropped because Kano needed to nominate a minister with integrity and experience.

Recall that the Senate was scheduled to screen Shetty on Friday, but prior to the commencement, Tinubu replaced her with Mariya Mahmoud Mairiga Bunkure.

Her removal and replacement with Bunkure was contained in a letter Tinubu sent to the Senate and was read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

However, Ganduje, featuring on a Kano-based radio station, said Shetty was dropped due to criticisms that greeted her nomination as a minister.

“Maryam Shetty’s name emerged from the top, she was not well-known to us. We could not appraise her.

“But suddenly, Shetty came under attack on social media. People questioned her integrity and experience, with many of them doubting her credentials to represent Kano at the national level.

“President Bola Tinubu’s attention was drawn to the torrent of criticisms greeting Shetty’s nomination. The president asked whether I had nominated Maryam Shetty. I said no. He asked how then her name appeared on the list. I told him I had no idea whatsoever.

“When he asked whether there was a need to replace her, I answered in affirmative, because the ministerial slot requires someone with integrity, knowledge, experience and commitment to the Party,” Ganduje said