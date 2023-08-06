We Have Paid Salaries, Pensions, Return To Work – Makinde Tells Protesting Workers

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appealed to workers in the state to return to their respective duty posts on Monday.

The governor said the state government has paid and has been paying salaries and pensions before the 25th of every month without failure since 2020.

Declaring this in a state broadcast on Sunday, he maintained that food security, transportation are among the immediate areas being targeted by his government to alleviate the economic difficulties facing residents of the state.

Recall that workers and pensioners in the state have been protesting over issues bothering on their welfare since Monday.

Some of the requests by the workers include payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers, upward review of pension allowances, payment of leave bonuses, payment of gratuities to retirees who have been stagnated since 2021 and release of promotion letters for the 2021 and 2022.

He added that his government will pay the two months’ deductions owed the workers with their August salary while it will also explore further options on dialogue.

Makinde encouraged the union leaders to return to the negotiating table to discuss any increases in salary or possible harmonisation of pension payments.

“I am addressing you today to share our short-term plans, which will play a huge role in alleviating the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies and the resultant economic difficulties being faced by our people.

“You will recall that on June 9, 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy, we announced measures to be taken to cushion the effect of the removal.

“We have paid all civil servants’ salaries and pensions on or before the 25th of every month without fail. And since January 2020, we have paid the minimum wage and consequential adjustments to all cadres of civil servants every month without fail.

“Presently, the civil servants’ wage bill stands at N7.2 billion monthly. We have continued to pay this despite having a state revenue of just below N10 billion monthly. It is, therefore, clear to understand why any increase in salaries or pensions may not be possible at this time,” he said.