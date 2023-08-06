Otti Joined LP After Resigning From APC – Abia Gov’s Aide Counters Tribunal Witness

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Ferdinand Ekeoma, has reacted to claims by a witness at the State’s Election Petition Tribunal that the governor did not resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) before joining Labour Party (LP).

Recall that Otti contested in the last general election on the platform of the LP and eventually won.

However, the APC is challenging his participation in the election with claims that the governor did not resign his membership of the party before picking the LP ticket.

It was gathered that a witness, Friday Ugorji, who testified as PW2 in the Ikechi Emenike’s election petition, had told the tribunal that governor Alex Otti did not resign his membership of APC before joining the LP.

Reacting to the claims, Ekeoma in a statement issued on Saturday, blamed politicians in opposition parties for allegedly sponsoring the falsehood.

He alleged that the APC witness who testified in the ongoing Abia State governorship election petition tribunal against his boss, Otti is not a genuine member of the party but an impostor allegedly engaged in doing dirty jobs against the governor.

Ekeoma in a statement said, ”Governor Alex Otti duly resigned his membership of the APC at his ward in line with the provisions of the constitution before joining the Labour Party.

”His resignation letter was duly received and acknowledged by the then ward Chairman who prior to that time was recognised at all levels as the Ward Chairman.

“The individual being paraded by the defeated APC Governorship candidate Chief Ikechi Emenike as the APC Chairman of Ward 5 Isialangwa South LGA is an impostor hired to do a failed dirty job, so he and his paymasters should be ignored.

“The very unpopular and roundly defeated APC and PDP candidates have realised how terribly bad their cases in court are, having failed woefully to prove that they even stood a chance of winning the Governorship election, have now resorted to disinformation and mischief while hoping to actualize the impossible mission of stealing the people’s mandate through the back door”

“Finally, Governor Otti wishes to reassure Abians that the mandate unanimously given to him is safe and secure and can never be stolen by those who merchandise politics for personal gains and that he would continue to serve the people with passion and sincerity.”