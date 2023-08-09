Fuel Subsidy Removal: Ekiti Gov., Oyebanji Okays Free Shuttle Buses, N50m For Low Income Households

To cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has announced the provision of free shuttle buses for workers, students and payment of monthly allowances to specified households.

The Governor, in a statement on Wednesday, made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti via the Commissioner of Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, said the free bus shuttle will ease the cost of transportation.

Oyebanji further approved the payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August till December 2023, especially to the aged people.

Other palliative items include: payment of one month’s pension arrears for state and local government pensioner, payment of one month subvention arrears to tertiary Institutions, amongst others.

The palliatives, according to the statement were recommendations of the committee set up by the Governor to initiate interventions that will mitigate the impact of petrol subsidy removal.

The recommendations of the committee chaired by the State Finance Commissioner includes, “payment of one month’s pension arrears for State and Local Government pensioners.

“Implementation of consequential adjustment for workers on GL. 14 to GL. 17 for State and Local Government workers.

“Implementation of 90% CONHESS and 100% Hazard Allowance for health workers at the Local Governments.

“Implementation of salary parity for clinical staff of the Hospitals’ Management Board.

“Implementation of financial benefits of 2020 and 2021 promotions for State and Local Government workers.

“Immediate payment of one-month subvention arrears to tertiary institution.

“Provision of free shuttle buses for workers and students to ease transportation to/from work and school respectively.

“Payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August till December 2023, with emphasis on our aged people.

“Inclusion of 10,000 persons in the Ulera Wa health insurance programme.

“A food distribution programme that will commence this month.

“The distribution of inputs to farmers as well as financial support to small businesses and our informal sector.”