‘Ganduje Asked Me To Resign From PRP, Return To APC’ — Tanko-Yakasai

A former Kano governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), says National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has asked him to return to the ruling APC.

In a post via X on Wednesday, Tanko-Yakasai said Ganduje urged him to help in “consolidating the gains” of the party.

According to the former governorship candidate, he has already withdrawn his membership of the PRP ahead of his return to APC.

“The National Chairman of the APC His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, has requested me to return to the APC and continue to give my best in consolidating the gains of the party from top to bottom, which I have gladly accepted.

“I’ve withdrawn my membership from the PRP and will rejoin the APC,” he posted.

Tanko-Yakasai was an aide to Ganduje when the APC chair was governor of Kano state.