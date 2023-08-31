Police Taking Full Charge Of Internal Security Without Military Is The Goal — NSA, Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), has posited that the goal of his office is to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) takes full control of internal security without inviting the military.

While presenting a paper at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja on Wednesday, Ribadu said achieving the goal would help the army focus better on external security and terrorism

Represented by Anthony Oluborode, a special adviser in the legal department of the office of the NSA, he maintained that there must be closer interagency collaboration as well as capacity building to ensure success in the fight against insecurity.

“National security is a collective effort where all ministries, departments, agencies, civil society groups and citizens have to work collaboratively to ensure a secure nation.

“Community support is also critical for the success of curbing insecurity.

“The goal is to get the police to take full charge of internal security without having to invite the military to wade into the internal security of the country so that they can focus on external security,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Ribadu as saying.

Noting that there is a need to strengthen the legislative framework and review strategies and policies on security, the NSA assured that the government would spare nothing to ensure synergy among all security agencies.

He added that it was important to work with the media to reach a wide audience to ensure that any information on security was accurate and not fake news.