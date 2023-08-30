Nigerian Flag Designer, Taiwo Akinkunmi, Dies At 87

The designer of the Nigerian Flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, has died at the age of 87.

His son, Akinkunmi Akinwumi Samuel, announced his demise via his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest on, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) Great Man has gone.”

READ ALSO: I Remember The Day I Designed The Nigerian Flag – Taiwo Akinkunmi

Pa. Akinkunmi started his career as a Civil Servant at the Secretariat of Ibadan and later travelled overseas to study Agricultural Engineering at Norway Technical College.

In 1958, during his stay abroad, Akinkunmi stumbled upon an advertisement in a national daily calling for the submission of designs for Nigeria’s national flag in view of Nigeria’s imminent Independence from British governance.

His entry was adjudged the best among the roughly 2,000 entries submitted.

Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected as the Nigerian flag.

He has also been honoured with the Order of Federal Republic award by President Goodluck Jonathan.