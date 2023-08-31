Kane’s Bayern Munich To Face Man Utd In Champions League Group Stage

Manchester United have been drawn with Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in their Champions League group, while Newcastle were handed the toughest draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Erik Ten Hag’s side was also paired with FC Copenhagen from Denmark and Turkish side Galatasaray in Group A.

The draw for the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League, was made at a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday.

Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester United (ENG), FC Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), AC Milan (ITA), Newcastle United (ENG)

Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Matchday one: September 19-20

Matchday two: October 3-4

Matchday three: October 24-25

Matchday four: November 7-8

Matchday five: November 28-29

Matchday six: December 12-13