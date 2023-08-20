Lamidi Apapa Will Get Ice Cream In PDP – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over its handling of leadership crisis in the party.

Shehu, in a post on his social media platform, Twitter on Saturday, made a comparison of how the PDP handled its leadership crisis to the approach adopted by the Labour Party, LP, in its own situation.

The ex lawmaker claimed that if Lamidi Apapa of theLP were in the PDP, the party would have been petting him with ice cream.

He wrote, “If Lamidi was in PDP, the party would have been petting him with ice cream.

Recall that the LP had been battling leadership tussle, with Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure fighting over the position of national chairman.

The crisis followed the controversial suspension of Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

The crisis took a legal turn when Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) barred the chairman and three other national executive members of the party from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

However, the Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, recently upheld Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party, ending the leadership tussle in the party.

On the contrary, the PDP has been facing existential threat since before and after the 2023 general election, when former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike and four governors, including some leaders of the party, worked against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike has been appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, by President Bola Tinubu, while he is yet to renounce his membership in the PDP.