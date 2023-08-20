Ministerial List: “I Have Turned You To A Reggae Artiste” – Shehu Sani Mocks El-Rufai

Controversial former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has taken to his social media platform, twitter to mock ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani in a post on Sunday described El-Rufai as “a Rastafarian and Reggae artiste”.

However, El-Rufai who had been silent since the failure of the senate to confirm his ministerial appointment posted about late Reggae legend, Bob Marley’s song: ‘Who The Cap Fit and The Wailers.’

He wrote, “VIDEO – Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of the most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.

“Who The Cap Fit – Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favourites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless. – @elrufai.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that El-Rufai posted the full lyrics of the songs and the YouTube links.

“Man to man is so unjust, children

Ya don’t know who to trust

Your worst enemy could be your best friend

And your best friend, your worse enemy

Some will eat and drink with you

(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

Only your friends know your secrets

So only he could reveal it

And who the cap fits, let them wear it!

Who the cap fit, let them wear it!”

Sani in his reaction taunted El-Rufai saying, “I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist, yeah man.”